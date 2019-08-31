Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Hong Suk Chun says he has complimented only two female celebrities for their beauty

AKP STAFF

Hong Suk Chun talked about the two female celebrities he found exceptionally beautiful.

On the August 30th episode of 'Reply Night', Hong Suk Chun guested on the show and talked about the female celebrities he believed were "really pretty". MC Sulli first shared a story with the guests how Hong Suk Chun once told her that she was beautiful. 

"Hong Suk Chun oppa once told me, 'I don't usually tell female celebrities that they are beautiful, but you're really pretty'." After listening to Sulli talk about her memory, Hong Suk Chun added, "There are only females to whom I've complimented regarding their beauty. One is (actress) Kim Hee Sun, fifteen years ago, and the other is Sulli."

Sulli, on the spot, thanked Hong Suk Chun once again and said, "It's an honor."

  1. Sulli
  2. Hong Suk Chun
  3. Kim Hee Sun
  4. REPLY NIGHT
3 13,869 Share 40% Upvoted

1

lomahtw17 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago
Didn't he forget what he'd said about Tzuyu of Twice a few years back?
https://www.allkpop.com/article/2016/07/twice-tzuyu-and-jun-ji-hyuns-beauty-gets-compared





Share

0

Canucks4Life2,718 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

This article is slightly misleading, he said he has only complimented 2 woman on there beauty directly to them which is different then talking about who is beautiful to a crowd or other panelists.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND