Hong Suk Chun says he has complimented only two female celebrities for their beauty

Hong Suk Chun talked about the two female celebrities he found exceptionally beautiful.

On the August 30th episode of 'Reply Night', Hong Suk Chun guested on the show and talked about the female celebrities he believed were "really pretty". MC Sulli first shared a story with the guests how Hong Suk Chun once told her that she was beautiful.

"Hong Suk Chun oppa once told me, 'I don't usually tell female celebrities that they are beautiful, but you're really pretty'." After listening to Sulli talk about her memory, Hong Suk Chun added, "There are only females to whom I've complimented regarding their beauty. One is (actress) Kim Hee Sun, fifteen years ago, and the other is Sulli."

Sulli, on the spot, thanked Hong Suk Chun once again and said, "It's an honor."