News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

BTS's SUGA updates fans with a selfie and jokes that he is 'not part of a biker gang'

BTS's SUGA has updated fans with a casual selfie.

On August 31, SUGA took to Twitter and shared a selfie that showed the idol himself wearing tinted sunglasses, a black headband, a pair of earrings, black t-shirt, and a mask. With this photo, he wrote: "I am not part of a biker (motorcycle) gang".

Referring to the stereotyped image of a classic Hells Angels member, or a "hot rod" rider, SUGA had jokingly reassured fans that his look of the day wasn't for that effect.

Under the post, ARMYs left countless retweets to reply to the post with more photos of SUGA wearing headbands and writing messages about his well-deserved rest.

On the other hand, a few humorous fans questioned SUGA and compared his selfie to other photos of actual biker gang looks. Check out some of them below!

