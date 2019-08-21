A Pink's Hayoung drops solo debut MV for 'Don’t Make Me Laugh'

A Pink's Hayoung has made her official solo debut with "Don't Make Me Laugh".



Hayoung brings out the best of summer in the music video, hanging out under the sun, going on dates, and spending time by the pool. "Don't Make Me Laugh" is the title song of the A Pink Member's first mini album 'OH!'.



What do you think of Hayoung's solo debut song and MV?

