Kim Hyun Joong reveals cinematic MV for 'The Smile in Wine'

Kim Hyun Joong has released his cinematic music video for his comeback track "The Smile in Wine".



The MV starring actress Jo Woo Ri and Kim Hyun Joong tells a love story that's set in a pojangmacha (street food stall) as two people look back on their good times together. "The Smile in Wine" is the title track of Kim Hyun Joong's latest single album 'Salt', and the singer himself participated in writing the lyrics and composing the song.



Watch Kim Hyun Joong's "The Smile in Wine" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



