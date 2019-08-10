Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

78

22

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Kim Hyun Joong reveals cinematic MV for 'The Smile in Wine'

AKP STAFF

Kim Hyun Joong has released his cinematic music video for his comeback track "The Smile in Wine".

The MV starring actress Jo Woo Ri and Kim Hyun Joong tells a love story that's set in a pojangmacha (street food stall) as two people look back on their good times together. "The Smile in Wine" is the title track of Kim Hyun Joong's latest single album 'Salt', and the singer himself participated in writing the lyrics and composing the song.

Watch Kim Hyun Joong's "The Smile in Wine" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Kim Hyun Joong
  2. THE SMILE IN WINE
45 7,390 Share

16

Candy_Rojas157 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Love it!! It’s a beautiful song and MV! He never disappoints with his talents!!

16

Ama_s25 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Beauuutiful warm calming song. MV is interesting✨

