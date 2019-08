Block B's B-Bomb has released an audio preview of his upcoming solo comeback single, "Love Song" feat. Hanhae.

"Love Song" is a R&B/future bass genre, with B-Bomb having participated in composing the single and writing its lyrics. Rapper Hanhae also took part as a featuring rapper before his military enlistment.

B-Bomb's solo single "Love Song" is set for release this August 30 at 6 PM KST.