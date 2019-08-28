Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Jun Ho, John Park, & Kim Jae Hwan's new variety 'Wednesday Music Show' confirms premiere date

AKP STAFF

tvN's newest music variety program, produced by former '1 Night, 2 Days' PD Yoo Ho Jin, has confirmed its title, cast, and premiere date!

'Wednesday Music Show', starring MCs Jun Hyun Moo and Kim Jun Ho as well as musicians John Park and Kim Jae Hwan, combines games, talk, and music into one complete package. The MC cast and a panel of guests will encounter forgotten hits, unheard gems, and new releases in music each week through unique games and talk segments. 

Set to premiere this October 2 at 11 PM KST, 'Wednesday Music Show' will not only encompass games and talk segments related to music, but also cover performances from the cast's very own John Park and Kim Jae Hwan! Look forward to a fun, new type of music variety, coming soon!

  1. John Park
  2. Jun Hyun Moo
  3. Kim Jun Ho
  4. Kim Jae Hwan
0 698 Share 67% Upvoted
CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
15 hours ago   122   106,380
Chen
EXO's Chen reportedly making his solo comeback!
50 minutes ago   2   1,971
Minhwan
Yulhee and FT Island's Minhwan are having twins!
9 hours ago   25   42,347
RaNia
Rania's new line up revealed
10 hours ago   29   12,727

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND