Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Jun Ho, John Park, & Kim Jae Hwan's new variety 'Wednesday Music Show' confirms premiere date

tvN's newest music variety program, produced by former '1 Night, 2 Days' PD Yoo Ho Jin, has confirmed its title, cast, and premiere date!

'Wednesday Music Show', starring MCs Jun Hyun Moo and Kim Jun Ho as well as musicians John Park and Kim Jae Hwan, combines games, talk, and music into one complete package. The MC cast and a panel of guests will encounter forgotten hits, unheard gems, and new releases in music each week through unique games and talk segments.

Set to premiere this October 2 at 11 PM KST, 'Wednesday Music Show' will not only encompass games and talk segments related to music, but also cover performances from the cast's very own John Park and Kim Jae Hwan! Look forward to a fun, new type of music variety, coming soon!

