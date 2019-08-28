Sunmi happily debates her favorite food preferences in 'This or That' with 'NewsAde'!

Solo artist Sunmi is here to name all of her favorite food preferences, in a fun game of 'This or That' with 'NewsAde'!

In light of her latest, colorful comeback with new single "LALALAY", Sunmi took part in the interview game full of laughter in her bright, neon comeback makeup. From the first question alone asking "Jajangmyeon vs. Jjambbong?", Sunmi giggled happily at the thought of delicious food. She also had a particularly hard time answering between "Bread vs. rice cake?", "Kimchi jjigae vs. Bean paste jjigae?", "Sweet vs. salty?", and more!

Watch the full, lovely interview game above!