Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

0

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Sunmi happily debates her favorite food preferences in 'This or That' with 'NewsAde'!

AKP STAFF

Solo artist Sunmi is here to name all of her favorite food preferences, in a fun game of 'This or That' with 'NewsAde'!

In light of her latest, colorful comeback with new single "LALALAY", Sunmi took part in the interview game full of laughter in her bright, neon comeback makeup. From the first question alone asking "Jajangmyeon vs. Jjambbong?", Sunmi giggled happily at the thought of delicious food. She also had a particularly hard time answering between "Bread vs. rice cake?", "Kimchi jjigae vs. Bean paste jjigae?", "Sweet vs. salty?", and more!

Watch the full, lovely interview game above!

  1. Sunmi
1 343 Share Be the first to vote

0

coco_puffs-136 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Alright sunmi, i cant wait till she goes international 🤞

Share
CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
13 hours ago   118   101,543
Minhwan
Yulhee and FT Island's Minhwan are having twins!
8 hours ago   23   38,073

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND