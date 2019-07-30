Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Yoon Jong Shin reveals glitchy MV for 'Monthly Project' track 'AI'

Yoon Jong Shin has dropped his glitchy music video for "AI".

"AI" is Yoon Jong Shin's featured track for the month of July for his 'Monthly Project 2019' series. The MV features the singer as an AI that glitches in and out against a matrix background, and the song's lyrics are about coming to the realizing a relationship is completely over. 

Listen to Yoon Jong Shin's "AI" above!

I feel so lost watching the MV and listening doesn't seem to match to me.

