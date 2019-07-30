HA:TFELT reveals chilling teaser image for 'Happy Now' feat. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

HA:TFELT revealed a chilling teaser image for her upcoming single "Happy Now" featuring MAMAMOO's Moon Byul.
After the playing card teasers above, HA:TFELT shared the teaser below with the caption "Karma comes back to you." Her upcoming release seems to be taking on a slightly horror concept as her face is half covered with a tape that says "Happy Now".
HA:TFELT's "Happy Now" drops on August 1 KST.
