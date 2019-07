It seems like ITZY is starting to release teaser videos for their impending release 'IT'Z ICY' and Yeji is the first member to greet awaiting fans via a video.

She showcases her charisma and star power as she struts her stuff in outfits that are primarily neon green, which is a hard color to rock but she does so with ease. Yeji is also sporting her trademark pigtail hairstyle that accentuates her cat-like features.

Check out her teaser video above.