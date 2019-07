EXO-SC is gearing up to present you with some sharp visuals and dope songs, and the highlight medley definitely delivers.

Their title track "What A Life" is a groovy hip hop and R&B track that will be stuck in your head all day long. The rest of the songs are also strong in their own right and are primarily R&B as well. The recent teaser images show Sehun and Chanyeol posing in the streets of Los Angeles after dark.

Are you excited for their debut?