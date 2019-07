VAV has finally released the MV teaser for their upcoming release "Give Me More" and it is as colorful and flashy as their teaser images.

The boys vibe out in a tropical paradise while they ask fans to 'give me more'. The glow in the dark lights, colorful outfits, and Latin dancehall track all combine to create a noteworthy visual that will make you a stan if you aren't one already!

Check the teaser out above. Do you like this new concept on VAV?