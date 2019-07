EXO-SC has dropped their MV teaser, in addition to new teaser images.

In the MV teaser for "What a Life", Sehun and Chanyeol enter a huge mansion in a fancy convertible, inviting all their friends for a gathering in California. The row of palm trees, the dreamy projections on the walls, and the portable camera of Chanyeol's all signal a fun night of partying.

Stay tuned for the full comeback on July 22!