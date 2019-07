Kang Daniel has released new countdown teaser images.

On July 20 and 21, Kang Daniel dropped one colorful photo and another black-and-white image for his debut countdown. As seen from the highlight medley, this former Wanna One center member's debut album 'Color On Me' has been primarily produced by Flow Blow, the K-pop producer often musically associated with Pentagon's Hui.

Are you excited for Kang Daniel's much-awaited debut? Just four more days until the release!