MONSTA X reveal 'Breathe for You' for 'Puppy Day' OST

MONSTA X have revealed "Breathe for You" for the 'Puppy Day' OST.



MONSTA X have partnered up with character brand 'Two Tuck Gom' for a web reality series titled 'MONSTA X's Puppy Day', and Wonho, Jooheon, and I.M are behind the lyrics for the synth-heavy pop track. "Breathe for You" is about falling instantly in love with someone who's beautiful in your eyes.



Listen to MONSTA X's "Breathe for You" above!







