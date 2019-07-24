Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1 day ago

MONSTA X reveal 'Breathe for You' for 'Puppy Day' OST

MONSTA X have revealed "Breathe for You" for the 'Puppy Day' OST.

MONSTA X have partnered up with character brand 'Two Tuck Gom' for a web reality series titled 'MONSTA X's Puppy Day', and WonhoJooheon, and I.M are behind the lyrics for the synth-heavy pop track. "Breathe for You" is about falling instantly in love with someone who's beautiful in your eyes.

Listen to MONSTA X's "Breathe for You" above!



There is English translation for the lyrics in the description box

