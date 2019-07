SM's newest artist Raiden is gearing up for his first release featuring Red Velvet's Irene.

Although Irene is unfortunately not in the music video, the first teaser for it is bound to make you smile. We can see the female star takes off for a summer adventure that includes a car and some donuts. The song seems to be a catchy electronic house song and the teaser gives you a small snippet of Irene's beautiful voice towards the end.

Check it out above!