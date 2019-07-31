Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl teases summer dance pop vibes with audio teaser for 'Bungee'

Oh My Girl is trying to light up your summer with the cheery charm and their audio teaser for their title track "Bungee" is bound to bring a smile on your face.

The girls' official Twitter account released a cute audio teaser visual that not only gave a short snippet of the song, but also lyric teasers as well! The lyric teasers are presented in the forms of text messages and state: 

"When the time comes, I'll be brave."

"He's gonna love me, Right?"

"Your heart is going to sway like the waves."

"I'm going to bungee onto your heart and land perfectly."

"I waited for this moment like this."

"I make a V with my fingers."

"Now I'm only for you."

"I bungee up to the sky." 

Check out the audio teaser below! Do you like the song? 

Hermand873 pts 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

Sound good and cute. Oh My Girl hwaiting ^^

MaeilKpop262 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

When it comes to cute concept no one beats Oh My Girl! If this is anything like the Liar Liar MV I'm gonna have a heart attack. 😁

