Oh My Girl teases summer dance pop vibes with audio teaser for 'Bungee'

Oh My Girl is trying to light up your summer with the cheery charm and their audio teaser for their title track "Bungee" is bound to bring a smile on your face.

The girls' official Twitter account released a cute audio teaser visual that not only gave a short snippet of the song, but also lyric teasers as well! The lyric teasers are presented in the forms of text messages and state:

"When the time comes, I'll be brave."

"He's gonna love me, Right?"

"Your heart is going to sway like the waves."

"I'm going to bungee onto your heart and land perfectly."

"I waited for this moment like this."

"I make a V with my fingers."

"Now I'm only for you."

"I bungee up to the sky."

Check out the audio teaser below! Do you like the song?

