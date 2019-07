Pink Fantasy is preparing for their second releases as a group and their latest MV teaser shows a different side of their artistry.

The group is definitely showing off their darker side with a new horror and goth concept. Super Junior's Shindong is taking the lead as the director for the girls' second MV and it seems like there is a heavy focus on dark and muted colors. The song itself seems inspired by J-rock with an intense orchestral intro.

Check it out above!