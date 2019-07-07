MBLAQ's G.O and Choi Ye Seul announce their engagement in new YouTube video

MBLAQ's G.O and actress Choi Ye Seul confirmed directly to their fans that they will be getting married!





The couple made the announcement on July 7 through their YouTube channel 'O.Y Couple Story' in a video entitled 'Major Announcement: We're Getting Married.'



In the video, G.O explained that they have been dating for a little over 700 days. He also thanked all of the fans who had not only been supporting them but urging them to get married for a while now.



The couple also revealed that they plan to hold a small wedding with only family and a small number of friends in attendance.





"We had a lot of concerns, but our parents were understanding and readily agreed," G.O expressed before Choi Ye Seul added that they will be sharing their wedding planning experience on their YouTube channel.



The couple has already reserved a wedding venue and will be letting fans know the exact date sometime in the future.



They also added that they are currently deciding whether or not they will be changing their YouTube channel name from 'O.Y Couple Story' to 'O.Y Married Couple Story' after the wedding.



Meanwhile, the couple first announced that they were dating through an internet broadcast in January of 2018. The two began living together a year later.



Congratulations to the engaged couple!

