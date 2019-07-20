Koyote's Shinji reveals she lost 7 kg in one week after suffering pregnancy rumors

Koyote's Shinji opened up about her past difficulties with malicious comments on July 19th's episode of 'Reply Night'.

She revealed that while she was taking a break to recover from a kidney infection in 2002, rumors started to circulate that she was pregnant. She regretfully spoke about how the incident was hard on her family and how she was especially worried about her brother who was in elementary school at the time. She goes on to explain that the trauma led her to stop eating and the weight loss led to further rumors that she was on drugs.

"The mental shock led me to develop anorexia. Just the smell of food made me sick, and it was to the point that I could only drink water. In one week, I lost 7 kg (15.4 pounds). Then when I went on TV, there was a report that I had done drugs."

Shinji lamented that reports of groundless rumors often lead to malicious comments as if they were true.

