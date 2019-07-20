MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa tops brand ranking for individual girl group members in July, Irene and Bona follow



Hwa Sa is the top individual girl group member in terms of brand value for July.

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed 89,195,186 pieces of data from June 19th through July 20th and assigned a score to individual girl group members. MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa topped the table with a score of 2,085,508, followed by Red Velvet’s Irene with 2,037,915 points and Cosmic Girls’ Bona with 2,007,623 points.

To round out the top ten we have Red Velvet’s Joy, GFriend’s SinB, GFriend’s Sowon, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young, and GFriend’s Eunha.

Check out the full rankings below.