Posted by porst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa tops brand ranking for individual girl group members in July, Irene and Bona follow

Hwa Sa is the top individual girl group member in terms of brand value for July.

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed 89,195,186 pieces of data from June 19th through July 20th and assigned a score to individual girl group members. MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa topped the table with a score of 2,085,508, followed by Red Velvet’s Irene with 2,037,915 points and Cosmic GirlsBona with 2,007,623 points.

To round out the top ten we have Red Velvet’s Joy, GFriend’s SinB, GFriend’s Sowon, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young, and GFriend’s Eunha.

Check out the full rankings below.

JGluiza202 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Hwasa is the living proof that charisma still wins over prettiness.

