Jay Park x Yultron reveal lightning in 'West Coast' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Jay Park and Yultron have dropped their music video teaser for "West Coast"!

The MV teaser gives a preview of the track's beat and the MV's futuristic lightning theme. Jay Park sings at the end, "Better on the west coast."

Jay Park x Yultron's "West Coast" drops on July 16 at 6PM KST! Stay tuned for updates.  

