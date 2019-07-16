Jay Park x Yultron reveal lightning in 'West Coast' MV teaser

Jay Park and Yultron have dropped their music video teaser for "West Coast"!
The MV teaser gives a preview of the track's beat and the MV's futuristic lightning theme. Jay Park sings at the end, "Better on the west coast."
Jay Park x Yultron's "West Coast" drops on July 16 at 6PM KST! Stay tuned for updates.
