Drama 'Joseon Survival' to wrap up after 16 episodes due to Kang Ji Hwan's sexual assault scandal

The drama 'Joseon Survival' will be wrapping up after 16 episodes.



Following Kang Ji Hwan's sexual assault scandal, actor Seo Ji Suk was set to take over the role, and on July 16, TV Chosun stated, "'Joseon Survival' was originally set to air 20 episodes, but 4 episodes have been removed. The drama will end at 16 episodes."



As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan's exclusive contract with the Huayi Brothers has been officially canceled. He's currently being investigated for allegedly raping one female agency employee and sexually assaulting another.

