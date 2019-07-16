Hyungsik receives commendation after completing military basic training

Hyungsik has received a commendation after completing military basic training!



Hyungsik wrapped up his 5 weeks of basic military training, and he's received a commendation for his exemplary service. His label UAA announced, "Hyungsik received a commendation at the completion ceremony that took place at the Nonsan Army Recruit Training Center in South Chungcheong Province today."



He's also received 3 extra vacation days as a reward. Hyungsik officially enlisted on June 10, and he'll be serving as a military police officer.



