Hyungsik has received a commendation after completing military basic training!
Hyungsik wrapped up his 5 weeks of basic military training, and he's received a commendation for his exemplary service. His label UAA announced, "Hyungsik received a commendation at the completion ceremony that took place at the Nonsan Army Recruit Training Center in South Chungcheong Province today."
He's also received 3 extra vacation days as a reward. Hyungsik officially enlisted on June 10, and he'll be serving as a military police officer.
Stay tuned for updates on Hyungsik.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
6
1
Posted by1 hour ago
Hyungsik receives commendation after completing military basic training
Hyungsik has received a commendation after completing military basic training!
1 1,175 Share 86% Upvoted
Log in to comment