James releases visualizer for song 'Combat' featuring former Secret member Ji Eun

Former Royal Pirates member James has released the visualizer for his newest single "Combat" with producer Neko.

The laid back R&B pop song features the delicate vocals of none other than former Secret member, Ji Eun who kills it while singing in English. This unlikely collaboration has led to a solid song and showcases all artists' growths.

Also, James will be hitting the road with Kevin Woo after Kcon LA, you can check out more information on the flier below.

Check the visualizer up above.