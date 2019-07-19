Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

Misc
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

James releases visualizer for song 'Combat' featuring former Secret member Ji Eun

AKP STAFF

Former Royal Pirates member James has released the visualizer for his newest single "Combat" with producer Neko

The laid back R&B pop song features the delicate vocals of none other than former Secret member, Ji Eun who kills it while singing in English. This unlikely collaboration has led to a solid song and showcases all artists' growths. 

Also, James will be hitting the road with Kevin Woo after Kcon LA, you can check out more information on the flier below.

Check the visualizer up above.

  1. James
  2. Ji Eun
0 419 Share 75% Upvoted
misc.
Rumors About Mnet Faking 'Produce X 101' Votes
1 hour ago   23   13,320
VAV
VAV reveals MV teaser for 'Give Me More'
3 hours ago   7   3,017
misc.
Rumors About Mnet Faking 'Produce X 101' Votes
1 hour ago   23   13,320
VAV
VAV reveals MV teaser for 'Give Me More'
3 hours ago   7   3,017
Jung Ah, Chaekyung, Solji, Somin, Minhyun, Song Min Ho (Mino), HyunA
Idols who have debuted more than once
20 hours ago   20   25,660

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND