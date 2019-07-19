Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 30 minutes ago

Netizens are shocked at former KARA member Jiyoung's drastically changed face

Actress and former Kara member Jiyoung is shocking netizens with her drastically changed looks. 

She uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram and many people almost didn't recognize her. Jiyoung has been promoting as an actress, participating in filming both dramas and movies in Japan. She is currently promoting her upcoming movie and asked fans for their support in her most recent Instagram posts.

Netizens have been commenting:

"What did she do to her pretty face?"

"She really looks more Japanese than Korean now."

"Her face used to be more round than long."

"Why did her face get so long?"

"Her fresh charm has disappeared and she just looks old now."

What do you think of Jiyoung's changed visuals? 

baguetteuh13 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

It's true that she looks japanese but for me that's not a bad thing tho the netizens seems to talk about it as if it was

whatever101120 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

she's always had Japanese like features (heck i wouldnt be surprised if she was half Japanese and simply didnt want to get hate for it)

Share

