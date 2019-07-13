ITZY and Super Junior's Heechul bring back the moves of 'Pick Me' on 'Knowing Brothers'

ITZY and Heechul busted some moves to the classic song "Pick Me".

On the July 13th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', the JYP rookie girl group and Super Junior's Heechul danced to 'Produce 101's legendary theme song "Pick Me". As part of a guessing game, ITZY's Chaeryoung immediately shouted out the title, right before the whole group reacted to the song by dancing the iconic choreography from the survival program's very first season.

Heechul, who never backs out when it comes to girl group dances, stood next to the five girls and danced along to the tune as the group's '6th member'.

Check out the clip above, where they dance to the song towards the end! What do you think of ITZY's version of "Pick Me"?