LOOΠΔ's Chuu names the celebrity that she would like to have a meal with



Chuu has revealed the celebrity that she'd like to have a meal with!



In a recent interview, LOOΠΔ's Chuu was asked a question on with whom she would like to have a meal, if she could choose anyone in the world. To this, the young female idol-actress answered:

"I would like to have a meal with Park Bo Young sunbaenim. I think I have so much to learn from her. If I ever get to eat with her, I'd think to myself, 'Am I seriously having a meal with her?'"

During the interview, Chuu also shared that her long-term goal is to become a singer-songwriter. "It's still incomplete. The song is like my autobiography. The lyrics contain the steps that I've had to take in order to become an idol, as well as the various thoughts that I keep in my heart," said the idol.

Do you sense a subtle resemblance between Chuu and Park Bo Young? In related news, Chuu has made her recent acting debut through tvN D's web series 'Dating Class'.

