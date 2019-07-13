Tablo updates netizens with new photos of Haru

Tablo's daughter Haru is growing up fast!

On July 13, Epik High's Tablo took to Instagram to update the account that is mainly dedicated to his daughter. In the four new posts, Haru is all dressed up in a semi-hip-hop style, as she spent quality time with her father in the rural area of Gochang. For the captions, Tablo wrote in phrases such as "into the woods", "well-pumping", and "far from home".

After seeing these photos of Haru, who has turned nine this year, netizens commented how mature she is becoming. Some comments include: "She's not a little girl now", "The baby Haru is now a lady", "Big girl Haru", "She's growing so fast! How old is Haru now?".

Do you remember when Haru used to be on 'The Return of Superman'?