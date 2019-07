The Rose's Kim Woo Sung is continuing to gear up for his solo mini-album and has released another teaser image.

The recent 'Superband' finalist is wrapped up in a patterned blanket and pendant necklace. We can also see a tattoo of a rose on his shoulder blade. It's clear that Kim Woo Sung is trying to embody the concept of a wolf by using elements from other cultures and is a different aesthetic from his other teaser images.

What do you think of this concept?