Sehun and Chanyeol pose in front of the skyline for next set of teaser images for EXO-SC's 'What A Life'

EXO SC is continuing to release some aesthetic teaser images for their debut mini-album 'What A Life' that showcase both Sehun and Chanyeol's visuals.

The boys are seen posing moodily in front of an urban Los Angeles skyline wearing brightly colored outfits that make them look as if they stepped right out of a modeling shoot. The cloudy skyline and the aesthetic streetwear combine to give the images a darker mood that contrasts heavily with the previously colorful teaser images.

Check out the rest of the teasers below! Which look do you like the best?

