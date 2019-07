SoRi has revealed the final teaser image for her upcoming single 'I'm Not Alone'.



As previously reported, the former CocoSori member is partnering up with rookie producer Folded Dragons (Albert Pan) for her 3rd single 'I AM NOT ALONE'. It's described as a future bass track specifically composed for SoRi by Folded Dragons, who is a longtime fan of hers.



SoRi's 'I AM NOT ALONE' dropped on July 10 KST. Check out the performance MV here if you missed it.