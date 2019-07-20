DJ HYO drops English and Korean language versions of 3D animated 'Badster' MV

HYO (Girls' Generation member Hyoyeon) is back with her new single "Badster"!



Both a Korean and English version was released on July 20 at 6 PM KST through global online music distributors.





"Badster" is a 'psytrance' genre track with a strong drop that evokes the vibe of a summer music festival. The single was also both written and composed by the idol herself. The accompanying music video, which was created using 3D animation, features a cartoon HYO surrounded by bright colors and futuristic imagery.



Meanwhile, HYO will be appearing at the 2019 'Spectrum Dance Music Festival,' which will be held on September 7-9 in Seoul.





Check out both versions of "Badster" here!

