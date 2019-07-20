Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

DJ HYO drops English and Korean language versions of 3D animated 'Badster' MV

HYO (Girls' Generation member Hyoyeon) is back with her new single "Badster"!

Both a Korean and English version was released on July 20 at 6 PM KST through global online music distributors.


"Badster" is a 'psytrance' genre track with a strong drop that evokes the vibe of a summer music festival. The single was also both written and composed by the idol herself. The accompanying music video, which was created using 3D animation, features a cartoon HYO surrounded by bright colors and futuristic imagery.

Meanwhile, HYO will be appearing at the 2019 'Spectrum Dance Music Festival,' which will be held on September 7-9 in Seoul.


Check out both versions of "Badster" here!

perpetualpotato152 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Ngl I was a bit worried the animation would turn out to be tragic but cartoon Hyo looks surprisingly cute.

As for the song, this is the deepest Hyo has gone into the edm genre and the furthest from pop she's been and I love it. This is going to be fire live in a club.

