Lai Kuan Lin requests to terminate contract with Cube Entertainment; agency currently preparing statement

Multiple media sources are reporting that Lai Kuan Lin has requested to leave his agency Cube Entertainment.



According to these reports, the idol submitted documents requesting to nullify his contract and is currently working independently from the agency. The rumors were confirmed through Cube Entertainment, who added that they will be releasing an official statement regarding the matter soon.





Meanwhile, Lai Kuan Lin first debuted as a member of the 'Produce 101' project boy group Wanna One. Following the group's disbandment, he went on to release an album with PENTAGON's Wooseok as a special rap unit.





Stay tuned for more news regarding this breaking story.



