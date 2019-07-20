Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXO's Baekhyun wins #1 + Performances from July 20th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, ARRAN made her debut with "Puzzle," LIMITLESS debuted with "Dreamplay," and Whiteday debuted with "Shine On Light." As for comebacks, Pentagon returned with "Humph!," KNK with "Sunset," DAY6 with "Time Of Our Life," Norazo with "Shower," and W24 with "Solfamiredo."

As for the winners, Ben, Heizeand EXO's Baekhyun were the nominees, but it was Baekhyun's "UN Village" that took the final win. Congrats to Baekhyun!

Other performers of the night were Ha Sung Woon, Kim Chung Ha, SF9, (G)I-DLE, Parc Jae Jung, fromis_9, ATEEZ, Saturday, Nature, and 1TEAM.

Check out the performances below!

[DEBUT: ARRAN]

[DEBUT: LIMITLESS]

[DEBUT: Whiteday]

[COMEBACK: PENTAGON]

[COMEBACK: KNK]

[COMEBACK: DAY6]

[COMEBACK: NORAZO]

[COMEBACK: W24]

[Kim Chung Ha]

[Ha Sung Woon]

[Nature]

[fromis_9]

[SF9]

[ATEEZ]

[SATURDAY]

[1TEAM]

[GOODBYE STAGE: (G)I-DLE]

[GOODBYE STAGE: Parc Jae Jung]

  1. Baekhyun
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
