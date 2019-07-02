Ailee has dropped her music video for "Room Shaker"!
In the MV, Ailee shakes things up with her charisma and new dance track about getting someone's heart rate going. "Room Shaker" is the title track of the singer's 2nd album 'butterFLY'.
Watch Ailee's "Room Shaker" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
74
22
Posted by1 day ago
Ailee turns it upside down in 'Room Shaker' MV
Ailee has dropped her music video for "Room Shaker"!
21 13,308 Share 77% Upvoted
Log in to comment