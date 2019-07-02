Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Ailee turns it upside down in 'Room Shaker' MV

Ailee has dropped her music video for "Room Shaker"!

In the MV, Ailee shakes things up with her charisma and new dance track about getting someone's heart rate going. "Room Shaker" is the title track of the singer's 2nd album 'butterFLY'.

Watch Ailee's "Room Shaker" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Jichuchi-18 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

Damn, she's slaying!!! 😭😭😭

XSo65 pts 22 hours ago 4
22 hours ago

love it BUT does she look really different to anyone else? just making sure I’m not losing it

