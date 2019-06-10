Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Yunho is ready to race in futuristic MV teaser for 'Follow'

TVXQ's Yunho is getting ready to make his solo debut!

On June 10, SM Entertainment released the first music video teaser for his debut single "Follow." In the video, the idol is seen among a pack of racing motorcyclists in a futuristic world reminiscent of the science fiction action film 'Tron.' Fans are also given their first listen to a part of the song, which matches a sexy minimalist beat with light synth and scattered samples of Yunho whispering.

Meanwhile, Yunho's first mini album 'True Colors' is set for release on June 12.

Check out the full music video teaser above!

tvxqEGY38 pts 12 days ago
12 days ago

i like it

Ohboy694,508 pts 12 days ago
12 days ago

It's going to be a bop

