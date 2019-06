ATEEZ has officially made their comeback!

On June 10, the group released music videos for both "Wave" and "Illusion," the title tracks off the third mini album 'Treasure Ep. 1: One To All.' While "Wave" settles heavily in a bright and beachy theme, "Illusion" brings about a mellow mood with a trap hook and dreamlike music video.

Meanwhile, 'Treasure Ep. 1: One To All' is officially available on online music distributors.

Check out both music videos here!