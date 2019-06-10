Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BLACKPINK's Jisoo to appear on 'Arthdal Chronicles'; first acting role since idol debut

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be appearing on tvN fantasy drama 'Arthdal Chronicles'!

According to media sources, the idol has completed filming her scenes, and while not much has been revealed about what role she will be playing, it has been confirmed that she will appear in the middle and end parts of the drama. 

While this is the first time Jisoo will be acting since her debut as a member of BLACKPINK, she made her drama debut in a cameo role for 2015 KBS2 drama 'Producers.'

Meanwhile, 'Arthdal Chronicles' stars Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Gi, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Bin, and tells the story of the ancient city of Arthdal and its inhabitants.

FINALLYYY!!!

OmG!! YESSSS!!! Cant wait to see her..

