Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

Dongjun reveals what was most difficult about his early days with ZE:A

Dongjun revealed what was most difficult about his early days with ZE:A.

On the June 15th installment of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', Dongjun shared something he heard from Kang Ho Dong that gave him a lot of drive during the early days of his debut, saying, "I heard this from Kang Ho Dong and was able to handle it all. I always greeted Kang Ho Dong whenever the filming of 'Star King' ended, and he told me, 'You're doing well. You just have to withstand it.'"  

As for what he found most difficult, the ZE:A member said, "What was most difficult was dressing as a woman. I'd have to do it multiple times a week. One time, I had to wear a hanbok and a long braid, and word got around so the staff came to see me. I was staying still, but I could feel a tear falling down my face. I was waiting in drag for 7 hours, but the scene I was in didn't even air."

ayanatsume86 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

ZE:A deserved better. They were a really good team full of talented and hardworking individuals, I honestly don't understand what they lacked if not some luck.

Every member did the best they could and poured everything they had for the team to succeed, it's really a shame that that the public never gave them a proper chance.

I hope each member continues to thrive in their individual paths and some day we will be able to see them as members of ZE:A again.

3

TheYoenin199 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

I never liked Star King. Their favoritism was too much.. there's even a whole compilation of Star King victims on YouTube. I pity Dongjun, really, if he didn't like it, why force him and then edit out whole scene.. And he's not alone..

