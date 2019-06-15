Dongjun reveals what was most difficult about his early days with ZE:A

Dongjun revealed what was most difficult about his early days with ZE:A.



On the June 15th installment of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', Dongjun shared something he heard from Kang Ho Dong that gave him a lot of drive during the early days of his debut, saying, "I heard this from Kang Ho Dong and was able to handle it all. I always greeted Kang Ho Dong whenever the filming of 'Star King' ended, and he told me, 'You're doing well. You just have to withstand it.'"



As for what he found most difficult, the ZE:A member said, "What was most difficult was dressing as a woman. I'd have to do it multiple times a week. One time, I had to wear a hanbok and a long braid, and word got around so the staff came to see me. I was staying still, but I could feel a tear falling down my face. I was waiting in drag for 7 hours, but the scene I was in didn't even air."