Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 days ago

Stop by a casual dorm party with D1CE in their 'Party' version debut photos + making film

Stop by a casual dorm party with the boys of upcoming rookie group D1CE, in their final set of 'Party' version group teaser images!

In their 'Party' version group teaser photos, the members of D1CE including Woo Jin Young, Kim Hyun Soo, Park Woo Dam, Jung Yoo Joon, and Jo Yong Geun sit around a dorm room, throwing a party anyone can might find happening on weekend nights at any old college dorm. You can also check out the boys' making film above to see how each of their individual as well as group cuts were created!

Stay tuned for D1CE's full debut, coming soon this July!

