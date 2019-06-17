Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 days ago

VIXX's Leo wants to talk about 'Romanticism' with you in sexy solo comeback MV

VIXX's Leo is back and sexier than ever, with a suave new title track, "Romanticism"!

The title track from Leo's 2nd solo mini album 'Muse' begins with a slow R&B tempo before the beat picks up into a dance rhythm, depicting the genre of love in Leo's own, unique and personal illustration. Leo took part in composing and writing the lyrics for every single track in his 2nd solo mini album, so make sure you give it a listen!

But first, watch Leo's masculine performance in his full "Romanticism" MV, below. 

misspayntbrush40 pts 4 days ago 0
this song makes me feel bad because i've been willing to marry leo for years now but i've never been able to put that plan in action

TT

nnani1,059 pts 4 days ago 0
Speaking of Leo. If anyone can answer this it'll be a lot of help. I was on mwave purchasing albums and some of them were labeled [except Korea], why is that? Only international fans can purchase the albums, kfans can't? I'm confused :c.



(His album was one of them labeled [except Korea])
