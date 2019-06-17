VIXX's Leo wants to talk about 'Romanticism' with you in sexy solo comeback MV

VIXX's Leo is back and sexier than ever, with a suave new title track, "Romanticism"!

The title track from Leo's 2nd solo mini album 'Muse' begins with a slow R&B tempo before the beat picks up into a dance rhythm, depicting the genre of love in Leo's own, unique and personal illustration. Leo took part in composing and writing the lyrics for every single track in his 2nd solo mini album, so make sure you give it a listen!

But first, watch Leo's masculine performance in his full "Romanticism" MV, below.