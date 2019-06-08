Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

'Produce X 101's Kim Hyun Bin has two tongues?

A 'Produce X 101' contestant has gone viral.

Kim Hyun Bin, the winner of the group battle votes as the center of BTS' "No More Dream", has caught attention once again - and this time for a completely different reason.

A gif of Kim Hyun Bin from the trailer when dance trainer Bae Yoon Jung comes out has gone viral because it looks like Kim Hyun Bin has two tongues! In the gif below, you can see Kim Hyun Bin licking his lower lip, but then it looks like another tongue sneaks out from underneath. 

Check out the gif below, and the video above. Did you notice his (super flexible) tongue?

Gasper3211 pts 14 days ago 2
14 days ago

I really hope that at least this makes him more popular on korea ,he is in risk of getting eliminated

ProducerMinSuga41 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

He totally deserves to debut! Honestly such talent! He and his teammates preformed on M-Countdown. Sadly 4/6 people from the ‘No More Dream’ team got eliminated.

