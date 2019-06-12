Pentagon's Yeo One confesses his love in romantic self-composed track 'Her Voice'

Pentagon's Yeo One has released his romantic self-composed track "Her Voice".
"Her Voice" is a sweet, acoustic pop ballad about how much he finds a girl's voice completely attractive. Like his last track "Hope", Yeo One composed and arranged the track and wrote the lyrics as well.
Listen to Yeo One's "Her Voice" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
