Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Pentagon's Yeo One confesses his love in romantic self-composed track 'Her Voice'

Pentagon's Yeo One has released his romantic self-composed track "Her Voice".

"Her Voice" is a sweet, acoustic pop ballad about how much he finds a girl's voice completely attractive. Like his last track "Hope", Yeo One composed and arranged the track and wrote the lyrics as well.

liljoel93232 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

Lovely song. But it's all lovely and cute until it's real then he's bye bye, because apparently according to netz it's forbidden.

CROW1,558 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

He really knows what suits his voice. Even though I love Pentagon's music, Yeo One really knows how to compose his own music to complement his tone.

