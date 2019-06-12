Yoo Jae Suk featured in new YouTube channel 'Relay Camera' by 'Infinite Challenge' producer

Yoo Jae Suk was featured in a new YouTube channel series 'Relay Camera' by 'Infinite Challenge' producer Kim Tae Ho.



On June 12, Kim Tae Ho explained the show's concept, posting, "Because Yoo Jae Suk always says on his break days, 'What do you do when you're off work?' I decided to see what would happen if I showed up suddenly with a camera at Yoo Jae Suk's house. He was very confused. When the camera returned to us like a message in a bottle that was adrift at sea, we were surprised by the stories it contained. We tried this show out because we were curious about what people did when they hung around. I think this kind of content, which was created by chance, is a good direction for a new program I'm starting. I'll see you again."



In the first episode above, Yoo Jae Suk meets with Kim Tae Ho and is bewildered by the camera. Yoo Jae Suk then calls over comedian Jo Se Ho for a meal, and Jo Se Ho takes the camera to a gym workout. Jo Se Ho gave the camera over to Yoo Byung Jae, who gave it to DinDin, and it then traveled to TXVQ's Yunho.



