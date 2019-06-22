Momoland's Ahin is the voice behind "Since You're Everything" for the 'Different Dreams' OST.
"Since You're Everything" is about asking someone who is your everything for comfort through a tough part of your life, and it's part 8 of the 'Different Dreams' OST. The romantic theme song serves as a backdrop for the characters who find love during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea.
Listen to Ahin's "Since You're Everything" above! Have you been watching 'Different Dreams'?
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
0
2
Posted by14 minutes ago
Momoland's Ahin sings 'Since You're Everything' for 'Different Dreams' OST
Momoland's Ahin is the voice behind "Since You're Everything" for the 'Different Dreams' OST.
0 219 Share 0% Upvoted
Log in to comment