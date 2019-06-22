Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

39

24

Variety
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 16 hours ago

Manager dances to 'Gotta Go' with Kim Chung Ha again on 'Point of Omniscient Interference'

AKP STAFF

Kim Chung Ha's manager danced to "Gotta Go" once again.

On the June 22nd episode of the MBC variety program, Kim Chung Ha's manager went on stage at a university festival to show off her moves to "Gotta Go". In the past, this sisterly manager had once gone on stage to celebrate Kim Chung Ha's win on 'Music Bank' together.

This time, since the day was the manager's actual birthday, Kim Chung Ha invited her up on stage and asked her fans in the audience to celebrate her birthday together! By reliving the special moment, the two virtual sisters perfected the choreography to "Gotta Go".

Afterwards, the manager confessed, "I was on stage all of a sudden. I never had so many people wish me a 'happy birthday'. I thought I had to show my gratitude properly, so I danced really hard."

What a cute bond between Kim Chung Ha and her manager!

  1. Kim Chung Ha
  2. POINT OF OMNISCIENT INTERFERENCE
6 6,596 Share 62% Upvoted

6

Ohboy694,510 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

They're adorable together 💜

Share

5

eager_beaver532 pts 15 hours ago 3
15 hours ago

Why is this so heavily down voted? People are sourpusses.

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.I, Yang Hyun Suk
Video: What Do Koreans Think Of The YG Scandals?
18 hours ago   40   13,627

allkpop in your Inbox