Kim Chung Ha and her manager show off their sisterly bond on ‘Omniscient Interfering View’





Kim Chung Ha and her manager, Ryu Jin Ah have caught the attention of viewers with their chemistry on the latest episode of ‘Omniscient Interfering View’. Over the past 4 years they have spent almost every single day together and it is evident in the chemistry that they have. Upon meeting up with each other, the manager immediately pulled out some of Kim Chung Ha’s favorite snacks to her delight. On their way to an event, they displayed a very playful and comfortable manner that had viewers thinking they were sisters.

Ryu Jin Ah also charmed the viewers with her looks. Kim Chung Ha even mentions that a lot of male managers ask for Ryu Jin Ah’s phone number.

When it was time for the performance, the manager showed a different side of her. She was able to anticipate all of Kim Chung Ha’s needs and they seemed to be able communicate without words. It was clear that Kim Chung Ha and her manager had built up a strong bond over the past four years.

