Girls' Generation's Taeyeon spotted performing in the streets of Berlin

Is Taeyeon busking in Berlin, Germany?

On June 22, a video footage of Girls' Generation's Taeyeon was uploaded by a fan on social media. In the video, Taeyeon is seen singing live outdoors at Hackescher Markt with a keyboard piano player. With passers-by around them, Taeyeon sings passionately, drawing the attention of many.

Most likely, the situation was caught in a moment of filming for 'Begin Again 3', a JTBC music variety that features musicians busking in a new city. In the past, artists such as Park Jung Hyun, Henry, and Suhyun have all appeared on the show, travelling across foreign cities and connecting with locals through live music.

Are you excited for the actual show? Stay tuned for more updates!