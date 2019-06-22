Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Watch Stray Kids play 'Who's Who' with 'BuzzFeed'!

Stray Kids were featured in a new video of 'BuzzFeed Celeb'!

In 'Who's Who', the JYP Entertainment boy group spoke in a mix of English and Korean once again as they answered questions about themselves. By listening to a certain characteristic, the members had to pinpoint one person whose description matched them the most. 

Some questions include, "Who's the biggest gamer?", "Who is always writing new music?", and "Who's most likely to brighten your day?", and more.

Check out the full video to find out!

I really like their interviews (and games).

